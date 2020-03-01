CI Investments Inc. Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 408,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.57.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

