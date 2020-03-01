CI Investments Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

