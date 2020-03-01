CI Investments Inc. Has $29.55 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.