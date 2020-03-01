CI Investments Inc. Has $39.70 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Viper Energy Partners worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,051,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

