CI Investments Inc. Has $43.53 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Cedar Fair worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cedar Fair by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUN opened at $45.69 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

