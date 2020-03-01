CI Investments Inc. Has $50.02 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,220 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of FE opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

