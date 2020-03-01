CI Investments Inc. Has $64.42 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $64,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $272.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

