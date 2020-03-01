CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973,592 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $60,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,266,000 after acquiring an additional 571,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

