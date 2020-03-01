CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Elanco Animal Health worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

