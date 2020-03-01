CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579,218 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

