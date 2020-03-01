CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,881 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $46.44 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

