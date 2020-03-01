CI Investments Inc. Sells 101,600 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 4.79% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $56,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

