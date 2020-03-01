CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $58,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

