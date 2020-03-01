CI Investments Inc. Sells 224,953 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224,953 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.69% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $49,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.