CI Investments Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

Shares of EQIX opened at $572.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $420.00 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.32 and a 200-day moving average of $573.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,700,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

