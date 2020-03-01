CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,918 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 435,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

