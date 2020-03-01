CI Investments Inc. Sells 501 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $53,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $463.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.80. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

