CI Investments Inc. Sells 9,494 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Concho Resources worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

CXO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.