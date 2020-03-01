CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 187,843 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,734 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

