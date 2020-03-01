CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 826,772 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $41,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $530,972.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

