Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $104,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,742,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

