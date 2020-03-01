Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Reduced by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,491 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.64 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.