Citigroup Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 500

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. The firm has a market cap of $770.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

