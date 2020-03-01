CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 181.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

