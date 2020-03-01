Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,552,162.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

