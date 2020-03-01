Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.87 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

