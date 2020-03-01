Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

