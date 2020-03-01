Comparing Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) & FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALC)

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Blackline alerts:

This table compares Blackline and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackline $288.98 million 12.05 -$32.53 million ($0.25) -250.28 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 2.24 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackline.

Profitability

This table compares Blackline and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackline -11.15% -3.38% -1.76% FalconStor Software -11.20% N/A -3.05%

Volatility and Risk

Blackline has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Blackline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blackline and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackline 1 1 5 0 2.57 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackline presently has a consensus target price of $63.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Blackline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackline is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Blackline beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.