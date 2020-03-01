Comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals -544.09% -101.60% -67.21% Tocagen -201,488.91% -182.15% -82.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tocagen 0 9 0 0 2.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential downside of 5.79%. Tocagen has a consensus target price of $8.22, indicating a potential upside of 478.87%. Given Tocagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tocagen is more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Tocagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals $10.35 million 78.02 -$72.28 million ($2.60) -10.78 Tocagen $18.04 million 1.88 -$48.96 million ($2.44) -0.58

Tocagen has higher revenue and earnings than Dova Pharmaceuticals. Dova Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tocagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.3% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dova Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tocagen has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals beats Tocagen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure. It also develops DOPTELET for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia and chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for intravenous treatment of advanced cancers. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets. The company has a license agreement with ApolloBio to develop and commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC; and a collaboration agreement with NRG Oncology to develop a clinical trial utilizing Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.