Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $127.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Concho Resources traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 97558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Concho Resources by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Concho Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Concho Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.