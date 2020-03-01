ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $8,481,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

