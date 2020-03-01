Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.53.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.87. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

