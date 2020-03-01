Contrasting ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) & Five Point (OTCMKTS:FPH)

ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProGreen Properties and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75

Five Point has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Risk & Volatility

ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProGreen Properties and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen Properties $80,000.00 4.68 -$1.01 million N/A N/A Five Point $48.99 million 22.63 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -20.81

ProGreen Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Point.

Summary

Five Point beats ProGreen Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

