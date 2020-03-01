Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $583,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at $823,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of CSOD opened at $41.03 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

