Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after purchasing an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

