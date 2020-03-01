Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $281.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.