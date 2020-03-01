Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,449 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Cowen worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cowen by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 121,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cowen by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COWN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Cowen Inc has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

