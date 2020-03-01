Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

APLS stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

