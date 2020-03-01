Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

