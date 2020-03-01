Critical Comparison: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) versus Safestore (NYSE:SFSHF)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.36% 0.14% 0.06% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.19 $14.11 million $1.54 21.91 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

