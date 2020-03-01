Critical Review: Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A FedNat 0.24% -0.16% -0.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FedNat $414.96 million 0.47 $14.93 million ($0.03) -434.67

FedNat has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. FedNat pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FedNat has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

FedNat beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.