Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 251.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 293,133 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up about 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.60% of Crocs worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

