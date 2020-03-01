Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $28.45. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crocs shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 86,636 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.