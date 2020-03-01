Desjardins Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$56.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.40 million.

