Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067 ($14.04).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 752.80 ($9.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 986.77. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

