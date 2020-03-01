Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

NYSE:DG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

