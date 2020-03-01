Duality Advisers LP Buys 4,836 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

