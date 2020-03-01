Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in United Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

