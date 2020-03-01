Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 799.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $120.26 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.18.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

