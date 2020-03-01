Duality Advisers LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PriceSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,241,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,363,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.